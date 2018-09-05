Authorities safely locate Talladega County woman

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm they have safely located 23-year-old Kaitlin Katerina Fields.

Previously reported

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Kaitlin Katerina Fields.

Authorities describe Kaitlin as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. They add Kaitlin may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment.

Kaitlin was possibly seen in the Sylacauga and Shelby County area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 761-1556 or call 911.