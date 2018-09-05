Sheriff responds to video showing horses being pulled behind truck in Limestone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A video of a truck pulling horses on lead ropes near 7-Mile Post Road is making a stir online. Multiple viewers reached out to our newsroom with concerns about possible cruelty to the three animals.

Sheriff Mike Blakey says that he appreciates everyone's concern over the video. A deputy arrived on scene while the animals were being put back into their lot. Sheriff Blakely says there was no obvious injury to any of the animals. Animal control officers also went and inspected the horses.

Blakely says the owner apologized to the deputy and explained the three horses had gotten out of the pasture. He says his health kept him from walking the horses home.

The sheriff doesn't plan to charge the man criminally.