Rocket City Trash Pandas chosen as new Madison baseball team’s name

MADISON, Ala. — After three months of ideas, voting and speculation, it has been decided: Madison’s Minor League Baseball team will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

BallCorps Inc., the owner of the Southern League franchise that will be located in Madison, made the announcement Wednesday night at a reveal party at Rocket Republic Brewing.

Matthew Higley of Lacey’s Spring made the team name suggestion and gets two box seats for the first five years of play. He also will get to throw out the first pitch at a home game in 2020.

Trash Pandas was the dominant favorite in both rounds of voting. It received 45 percent of the votes in the second round. The second-place suggestion, ThunderSharks, received about 19 percent. Moon Possums had 13 percent, Space Chimps 12 percent and Comet Jockeys 11 percent.

The description given during the naming contest for Trash Pandas said “Our community is known for engineering, and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver – dedicated to the challenge at hand – as our local raccoons!”

The “Rocket City” region identifier received 67 percent of the public’s votes. “North Alabama” received 18 percent, and “Madison” 15 percent. A total of 13,559 people voted on the region identifier.

BallCorps said 28,560 nominations and votes took place during the naming process on the team’s website – the most participation the company said there has ever been for naming a Minor League Baseball team.

The Trash Pandas are expected to throw out their first pitch in the 2020 season. They will play at a multipurpose venue currently under construction at the Town Madison development off I-565 near Zierdt Road.

BallCorps is working with branding company Brandiose to develop a Trash Pandas logo, which will be unveiled Oct. 27 at a community celebration. The celebration will take place at 6 p.m. in Dublin Park. Fireworks and a free concert by Huntsville band Dirt Circus will be featured at the event.

BallCorps said a merchandise store will also open Nov. 12 at Bridge Street Town Centre, next to the Apple Store. The team will begin taking season ticket deposits at $250 per seat when the store opens.