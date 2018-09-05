Real Housecats of Huntsville up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Want to see the Real Housecats of Huntsville in action? They’re waiting to dazzle you at the Huntsville Animal Shelter. Throughout the month of September, the Shelter’s furry divas (kittens, too!) are adoptable for only $10.

Shelter cats and kittens make the best house pets – loving and purrfect in every way. Visit Huntsville Animal Services and see for yourself which feline is right for you.

Help save a shelter cat or kitten’s life this September by participating in the Real Housecats of Huntsville special. The $10 adoption package includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery. Now that’s Academy Award-worthy!

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.