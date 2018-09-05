× Pike County man charged with breaking into multiple vehicles in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A Pike County man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle.

Decatur Police say that officers responded to the Brookridge Apartments on September 2, for a vehicle break-in call. Morgan County E911 confirmed the caller said two men were breaking into vehicles in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, two men ran from the area. Officer Corey Cochran caught one of the suspects, Ramonte Scott, 21, in the alley behind the apartments and took him into custody.

Investigators say Scott is not from the area and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants in Troy for violation of probation.

Decatur Police have charged Scott with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. During the investigation, more vehicles were found broken into. Police charged Scott with 11 additional counts for breaking into vehicles on September 5.

Scott is being held with no bond in the Morgan County Jail on the initial 3 counts. The judge set a $2,500 bond for each of the additional 11 counts for a total bond of $27,500.