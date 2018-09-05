Ongoing investigation after shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police continue to investigate a late night shooting in Huntsville. Two victims were injured and the shooter is still on the run.

Authorities responded to a Jet Pep on University Drive around 11 p.m. on September 4.

"Once officers arrived, they started trying to get some information. Initially, the victims weren't real cooperative with an initial location," said Huntsville Police spokesperson Lieutenant Michael Johnson. "We finally got the location. Officers did find a little bit of a crime scene over there with some shell casings."

The shooting happened at Huntsville Place Apartments, a complex known for housing college students. Both of the victims are the age of a typical college student and one admitted to being a current student at a local University.

HPD says the victims then drove from Huntsville place to the Jet Pep on University Drive, where they called 911.

During their investigation, officers found an AK-47, a shotgun, a handgun, and marijuana in the victims' car, and investigators are still questioning what really happened.

"The flow of information from these victims was not very good, so there's a little bit of suspect to this as to why they were really there," Johnson said. "One victim claims they were there shopping for an apartment. Who shops for an apartment at 11 o'clock at night with guns and drugs in your car? It was just a little odd."

Police arrested Jdeute Porter, 18, who was a passenger in the victim's car, for the marijuana that investigators found.

Both victims were taken from the Jet Pep to Huntsville Hospital Tuesday night with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not named a suspect in this shooting and this is an ongoing investigation.