Huntsville triple homicide suspect in court for preliminary hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man accused of killing three people, a mother, her daughter, and her friend, was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Rodney Geddes is charged with capital murder. In June, police say he killed three people and then took off to Tennessee.

Two months have passed since family members discovered the bodies of Iris Bynum, Heaven Hines, and Xzariah Rice. Dozens of them were at court Wednesday to look the man accused of murdering their loved ones in the eye.

"He is going to say at this point he is not guilty. He said he did not do this," Defense Attorney Bruce Gardner explained.

An investigator took the stand to release new details in the investigation. When police arrived at the Knollbrook Drive home, all three bodies were discovered in separate rooms.

The investigator says Hines was in the hallway, Rice was in the bathroom, and Bynum was in the bedroom. He says at first glance they were all shot, the two younger victims were struck multiple times.

He says after looking at the registration of a car in the driveway and after talking to witnesses they had a suspect; Rodney Geddes.

Geddes was picked up in Franklin County, Tennessee on drug charges, but had a warrant out for his arrest for the murders.

"Any loss of life is tragic, but losing a mom and a little girl like that, and the friend that was coming over with her, all three of them in such a brutal way. The family is upset about the whole thing," Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit said.

Bynum's sister Janice Bowling says Geddes and her sister Iris were in a relationship that had a history of domestic violence. "Domestic violence is bad. I tell everybody to get out now before something happens to you," Bowling said.

Geddes had nothing to say to our cameras today, but Bowling wants to say something to Geddes. "If I speak to him I would say I forgive him. God is in charge. God is in charge. That's what I say I forgive him," Bowling said.

Investigator says when they went to Tennessee to speak with Geddes about the drug charge, they asked him if he was bleeding anywhere. The investigator says Geddes answered no he wasn't, which was odd to the investigator because he says he saw blood on Geddes's pants and his socks were soaked in blood.

Investigators are still waiting for the official autopsy results and Geddes's phone records to come back. They are also waiting to find out who that blood belonged to.

Geddes's case will be heading to a grand jury.