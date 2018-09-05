× Find out what Madison’s baseball team will be named tonight!

MADISON, Ala. — The voters have spoken and the votes have been tallied. Now all that’s left is to reveal the name.

Baseball officials and Madison leaders will be on hand Wednesday evening to unveil the name of Madison’s new baseball team. You can watch live in our special coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to the name reveal party, which is from 6-9 p.m. at Rocket Republic Brewing on Production Avenue in Madison. The street will be closed to traffic, but additional parking and shuttles will be available.

Comet Jockeys, Trash Pandas, Moon Possums, ThunderSharks and Space Chimps were the finalists that baseball fans across the Tennessee Valley had to choose from.

The team is expected to take to the field in its new stadium in April 2020.