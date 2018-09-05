Berkley Community Center in Madison County to be demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Berkley Community Center near Owens Cross Roads has been a gathering place for people of all ages for years. It even used to serve as a Boys & Girls Club. But recently, the Madison County Commission District Three has decided it's time for the building to be torn down.

Engineers have determined it's not safe for community use.

The brick building next to it is still in use as a senior center, the county commission actually made improvements to the inside of the center last year with energy-efficient AC units.

And on the other side, new LED lights were installed on the basketball courts to make them a safer place to play.

But in the middle...is a different story.

Not only is it not structurally sound, but the building is also costing taxpayers a lot of unnecessary expenses. The commission says the building has the highest electricity bill of any building in Madison County District Three.

The commission is working with community leaders to discuss the possibilities of what may replace the building. They say local involvement with that decision is their top priority.

Power and water were turned off in the past couple of weeks in preparation for the demolition, which is expected to happen sometime in October.