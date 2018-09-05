× BBB Start With Trust Online Auction starts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and WHNT News 19 are teaming up again this year to bring you another Start With Trust Online Auction. It’s an annual fundraiser that helps the BBB continue to offer free services to consumers in the north Alabama region such as shred day events, fraud summits and speakers.

The bidding starts September 5 and continues until September 19. There are 136 items up for auction but others will be added during the event. So you’ll want to check back often to see what else has been donated and is up for auction.

And there’s something for everybody. Julia Cherry is the communications, marketing and events coordinator for the BBB. “We have a wide range of items that start from $20 and go up to $1,500,” Julia said. “There are items for consumers and items for businesses which is really important to think about because a business always needs a deal as well.”

The items range from sports memorabilia and gift certificates to event tickets and jewelry. That includes four autographed footballs from several members of the 2018 Alabama National Championship team and a prize package from the 2018 SPHL President Cup Winners, the Huntsville Havoc. And there are several jewelry items that would make a great gift for the lady in your life ranging from earrings and necklaces to bangles and a bracelet.

Even if you don’t bid on or buy an auction item, you can still make a tax deductible donation to help continue free services offered by the not-for-profit BBB. Here’s a link to the Start With Trust Online Auction. Bid early. Bid often. And bid big!