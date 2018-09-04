U.S. Senator Doug Jones says U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing should be delayed, process unfair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- While the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hearings are underway, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat, has not indicated publicly if he’ll support the nomination.

But, Tuesday afternoon he said the hearings should have been delayed due to late releases of Kavanaugh-related documents.

Jones’ vote has been the target of Republican groups and an ad campaign aimed at securing his vote.

Jones repeated his concerns Tuesday about what he sees as a lack of cooperation from the Trump Administration on document releases. That issue blew up the start of the nominee's hearing when Democrats called for a delay, and a chance to review tens of thousands of Kavanaugh documents that were released late Monday night.

Jones released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“As I’ve said before, it’s regrettable that Supreme Court nominations have become the subject of such partisan bickering, which was on full display at the hearing today,” Jones said. “I am very concerned that a significant amount of Judge Kavanaugh’s record has been withheld from the U.S. Senate and the American public.

“This hearing should have been delayed in order to gather and review all of the facts—rather than hide them—and approach this process with the thoroughness and transparency that it demands. This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our land; it is not a decision that should be rushed. The process as it is playing out right now is not fair to the nominee, the Court, the Senate, or the American people.”

There’s plenty of interest in Jones vote, with the Roe vs. Wade decision among the potential issues to be taken up more a more conservative court. But, WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown said he should take the path of least resistance.

“If I’m Doug Jones - I vote for him. I vote to confirm Kavanaugh,” Brown said. “And I indicate that I’m following in the tradition of the framers. The framers thought that the United States Senate’s advise and consent function -- if a president nominates somebody who is professionally qualified, and they don’t have any problems in terms of personal ethics, you put him on the bench.”

And Brown thinks Alabama Democrats will still stand by Jones even if he supports Kavanaugh.

“Are they going to flush him because of a seat on the supreme court? No. That’d be foolish. Be foolish,” Brown said.

Jones is up for re-election in 2020.

“Jones has more to gain and less to lose if he’ll simply vote to confirm Kavanaugh,” Brown said.

The hearings resume Wednesday morning.