× Shooting investigation underway near Jet Pep on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities say that two people were shot at an apartment complex near Jet Pep on University Drive.

Huntsville Police confirm that emergency crews took a man and a woman to Huntsville hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victims.

Investigators say the couple were shot near their vehicle at the complex and drove themselves to the gas station.