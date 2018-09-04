Police charge man with murder in west Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. — Police confirm a man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting death of a Florence man on June 10.

Authorities say Marcus Jermain Weakly turned himself in after a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted him last week.

The shooting took place at a popular Florence hang-out in the west Florence area. 42-year-old Patton Shipley died from gun injuries and a second man was shot but survived.

Weakley is charged with murder and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.