× Madison County authorities searching for missing dementia patient

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has dementia.

They say the woman is in the Randall Mullins Road and Old Railroad Bed Road area. She is described as 5’2″, 106 lbs., blue jeans and a fuchsia shirt.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please call 911.

