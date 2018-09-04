Local church leader stands behind Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - People flocked to social media to post videos and pictures of them burning their Nike gear as a way to try and protest Nike's decision to run a new ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

The hashtag "boycott Nike" trended on Twitter after Kaepernick shared the ad which reads: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." It's all part of Nike's 30th anniversary of its iconic "Just do it." ad campaign.

While some have burnt their Nike gear in protest others are standing by the quarterback. They said it's part of the American experience to speak your mind freely.

Some of those people standing behind Kaepernick is in the city of Huntsville. In fact, it's a group of local church leaders.

Last year they had a campaign go viral. The campaign was called #black0ut. They were boycotting watching the NFL.

"We felt like as long as Colin Kaepernick was ostracized not permitted employment not based upon play on the field, but based on basically the form of protest. Our stance was that we would not watch, attend the games, or play fantasy football," Pastor Debleaire Snell said.

Kaepernick took a knee during the 2016 NFL season.

"What he was protesting specifically was not the National Anthem. It wasn`t a protest of the flag," Snell said.

Snell said he did this to bring awareness to the number of minorities dying at the hands of law enforcement. He said it was a protest he could support and so did 50,000 other people who liked the #blackOut Facebook page.

Snell said Nike has made a bold move for standing behind Kaepernick and as a consumer of the products he`s happy to associate himself with them.

"I think it`s showing his protest and the results of it have resonated with a larger portion of the culture than what we previously recognized," Snell said.

He plans to keep supporting Kaepernick and Nike