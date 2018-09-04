× Guntersville triple murder suspect pleads not guilty

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A man accused of killing three people in Guntersville pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges Tuesday morning.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer pleaded not guilty by reason mental defect to all charges against him in a Marshall County courtroom.

Spencer is charged with capital murder for the deaths of Marie Martin, 74, Colton Lee, 7, and Martha Reliford, 65. Martin and Lee were found in one home on Mulberry Avenue; Reliford was found in another home.

Spencer, who has an extensive criminal history, asked for the indictment to be read in court Tuesday morning because his attorney said he was unable to read it.

The state paroled Spencer in January and sent him to a Birmingham halfway house, which he later left. Spencer’s parole was revoked Tuesday morning and he was taken back to jail.

No motions were made regarding a mental evaluation.