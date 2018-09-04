× Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency for Tropical Storm Gordon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning for counties on the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Gordon makes its way toward the area.

Gordon was expected to become a hurricane later Tuesday and bring increased rain and storm surge to the coast, as well as flooding and possibly isolated tornadoes.

The declaration is in effect for Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.

Ivey’s declaration means state agencies will be ready to assist any areas that are heavily impacted by the storm, which is expected to make landfall in Mississippi late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Residents are being urged to find a safe place and stay there through Wednesday morning. They’re also being asked to have a 72-hour emergency kit of supplies ready.