Gordon Approaches The Coast Tuesday Night

Tropical Storm Gordon is quickly approaching the Gulf Coast now and is set to make landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama coast late Tuesday night. Although the storm’s center hasn’t moved onshore, Gordon is starting to interact with land which will hinder it’s ability to strengthen some. While the storms is still over warm waters though it still has a small window of opportunity to briefly strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane right before making landfall.

The National Hurricane Center has continued a Hurricane Warning for the Alabama & Mississippi Gulf Coasts through Wednesday, with a Tropical Storm Warning along the coast of Louisiana & Florida. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through Wednesday over South Alabama, Mississippi, and South Arkansas; this mirrors the path of the storm too.

Along the coast tropical storm force winds of 40-70 mph are possible, along with heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 2-5 inches are likely over Southern Alabama and Mississippi with isolated amounts over 5 inches possible near the coast.

Track Tropical Storm Gordon with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

The track of Gordon will be influenced heavily by a large area of high pressure over the Northeast US, which has helped keep the Tennessee Valley hot and humid for the past several days. It will now also keep us from feeling the direct impacts from Gordon.

As Gordon moves north we’ll see scattered showers and storms spread over North Alabama, with areas west of I-65 most likely to see periods of heavy rain. Even with Gordon nearby we don’t expect a widespread soaking rain though; in fact, Northeast Alabama will only get a few spotty showers through Wednesday and Thursday.

The less rain you see, the hotter it’s going to be: temperatures will range from the mid 80s over eastern Alabama to near 90 closer to Huntsville Wednesday afternoon. While we won’t get the bulk of Gordon’s rain, we will get partly to mostly cloudy skies and a breezy southeast wind while the storm is nearby Wednesday and Thursday.