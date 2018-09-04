District 2 candidate will not ask for recount following Huntsville’s municipal election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Frances Akridge, Huntsville district 2 city council candidate, gathered supporters and reporters to confirm she will not ask for a recount following the August 28 municipal election. During Tuesday's news conference, called by Akridge, she estimated a re-count would cost around $8,200.

"Based on my commitment to be fiscally responsible, I will not challenge the count," Akridge said.

Akridge fell just short of the necessary 50.1% to win the municipal election outright. After the results came in, Akridge said she only needed eight more votes to win the district two seat. Instead, she is campaigning in a run-off against Mary Jane Caylor.

"But think about it, just eight more votes and we could all be working on a smooth transition for me to be sworn in as district two city council representative in November as the clear people's choice," Akridge said.

Akridge pressed the issue of concession during the news conference.

"Many voters have expressed concern asking why is your opponent not conceding to this election to save $45,000 of taxpayer money," Akridge said.

Caylor said the election will move forward. State election laws confirm if neither candidate gets the majority of the vote, a run-off election is in order, or one of the candidates can concede.

"I've had a ton of people over the last several days call, invite me to functions, and put signs in their office," Caylor said. "So, I have a great deal of support that's coming out now that obviously thought I might win it, and didn't come out and vote."

During Akridge's news conference she issued Caylor a challenge.

"The challenge is this, we both run clean campaigns focused on our city's priorities and our individual qualifications," Akridge said.

"I don't think one has to do anything other than stand on their record and their experience and their background to win an election," Caylor said.

The run-off election for Huntsville's District 2 race is set for October 9.