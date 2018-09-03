× Woman found dead in Athens house fire

ATHENS, Ala. — Authorities in Athens along with the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating a house fire in Athens where a body was found.

Firefighters responded to the house on the 1300 block of Pruitt Road Monday morning around 4:40 a.m. and found the house fully engulfed in flames from one side to the other.

Authorities say they do not know what part of the house the fire started in.

The woman inside was identified by her family as Ada Yarbrough, 78. Her body was taken to the Limestone County Coroner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.