Update: Hard Drive full of family photos returned after being stolen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man's hard drive was stolen last week, but it has since been returned.

Ric Solis's car was broken into a week ago. The thief took several items, but the one item most important - his hard drive.

The hard drive was full of memories. Pictures of his daughter and his father, who passed away three years ago.

He was hoping someone would return his hard drive back, but he wasn`t holding his breath.

Thankfully someone saw the story WHNT News 19 originally aired about the stolen hard drive.

Solis`s said someone found the hard drive and turned it into security at his job.

He took his excitement to Facebook, saying "There are still decent people in this world".

In a blink of an eye a stranger stole decades of memories from Solis, but in a matter of days, another stranger returned those photographs back safely.