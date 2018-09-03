Peter Joffrion receives endorsement from California congressman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The countdown is on to the November elections and the race for Alabama's District 5 House seat is heating up.

Peter Jofrrion received an endorsement from California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell who flew into Alabama to offer his support.

"I came here to support Peter because I believe in Alabama, and what the voters did last year to send Doug Jones to the Senate is exactly what I see going on in Peter Joffrion's race to send him to the House," said Rep. Swalwell (D) California.

Swalwell is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency and a member of the House Judiciary Committee. He previously served on the Committee on Homeland Security and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

After a brief press conference, Swalwell and Joffrion held a town hall meeting at Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Huntsville. The focus of the town hall was on growth and revitalization and national security.

Representatives from Joffrion's campaign say Mo Brooks was invited to participate. He did not participate in the town hall meeting.