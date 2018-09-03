Man Shoots Wife After Mistaking Her for Intruder: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

San Gabriel, CA (KTLA) — A man shot his wife after mistaking her for an intruder in San Gabriel, authorities said Monday.
The woman was in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm, Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.
Officers were called to the scene at around 2:25 a.m., Messerschmidt said.
Footage from the area of Walnut Grove Avenue and Las Tunas Drive showed deputies and fire officials responding to the scene.
Officials provided no further information.