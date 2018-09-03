× Man arrested for shooting gun at Marshall County bar

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning at a Guntersville bar after an argument ended in gunshots.

Jibrial Olivier of Guntersville got into a fight with a woman at Buffalo Eddie’s Pour House, pulled out a gun and fired three times in an unknown direction, Guntersville police said.

No one was hit by the shots.

Olivier was immediately arrested, police said.

He faces charges of shooting into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, using a firearm while fighting and public intoxication.