Inmate killed in St. Clair Correctional Facility stabbing

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Prison guards found Terry Pettiway, 29, around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Officials said a suspect in the stabbing has been identified, but they did not release the inmate’s name. What led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.

Pettiway was serving a 10-year sentence out of Montgomery County for shooting into an occupied vehicle and building.