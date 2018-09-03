× Huntsville man recovers decades of memories

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man is sleeping peacefully after an anonymous individual found and turned in his hard drive that was stolen on August 29.

Rico Solis says a person turned it into Huntsville Hospital’s Security on Saturday morning. The hard drive contains decades of memories – family photos.

“There still are decent people in this world. Thanks to all of you who shared this and to WHNT and their broadcast, my HD was returned today, and I got all my photos back. Someone found it and saw the broadcast and turned it in to HH Security this AM. Thank you all for your help, your support and your prayers,” Solis commented, on a Facebook post.

Solis, who works at Huntsville Hospital, had his car broken into. Along with his hard drive, his laptop and camera were taken. The Security reported they found his backpack in a parking lot with his belongings all over the area.