Cyclist hospitalized after officer involved traffic accident in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A cyclist is in the hospital after a traffic accident involving a City of Muscle Shoals police unit according to the department. Chief of Police Clint Reck has asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate the incident.

Officials say the accident happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday along Wilson Dam Highway. The cyclist was taken to Keller Hospital and later flown to Huntsville Hospital according to authorities.

Reck extended prayers and concerns for both the cyclist and the officer.