Colbert County man charged with killing roommate

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators say a man found buried behind a house Saturday was killed by the man he shared the home with.

Kevin Kirby was charged with murder after he was questioned over the weekend about the death of Michael Shane Osborn, 39. Osborn was found buried in a wooded area not far from the home on Colburn Mountain Road where he and Kirby lived as roommates, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities haven’t released any information about the death or how Osborn was found.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said he would release more information about the case Tuesday morning.

Kirby is being held in the Colbert County Jail on $1 million bond.