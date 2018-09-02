Week 1 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 1 of the high school football season!

5. James Clemens hosting Clay-Chalkville on Thursday night. Jamil Muhammad, the Vandy commit, rolls out of the pocket and fires a bullet to Austin McGhee. All you need is one, but he gets two feet in bounds for the score. Heck of a catch! The Jets would go on to lose though, 31-24.

4. Madison Academy back home hosting the Red Devils of Lawrence County. Luke Nail on the play action, drops back and fires the ball across the middle to Evan Brooks and look at the concentration from Brooks to haul this one in. He never gives up on the play. That would lead to a Mustangs touchdown. The Mustangs roll into victory, 54-20.

3. The Randolph Raiders squaring off with Lauderdale County. In the second quarter, the hand-off goes to Luke Alison, and he makes a few cuts and....gone! He took it 64-yards to the house, which made it his third score of the game. He would score all four touchdowns as his team took the win over the Tigers, 30-28.

2. From the Hartselle and Brooks game. In the opening kickoff of the game, Keondre Swoopes going to field it on his own 4 yard line and makes one defender miss. Then, its off to the races as Swoopes follows the caravan of blockers. He takes it 96 yards to the house. Hartselle would roll to a 38-14 win.

1. Russellville and Deshler in double overtime. The Golden Tigers have a chance to win the game with a score. When you need 6 points, you feed the hot hands. Zaye Boyd takes the hand-off up the middle and in for the game winning touchdown. His fifth of the night. Russellville wins this one over Deshler, 40-34.