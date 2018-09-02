× Two-year-old child hospitalized after dog attack in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A two-year-old child is in the hospital Sunday after a pit bull-mix dog bit them at a home in the Fairview community, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Brad Williams confirms the child and a parent were at a friends house when the incident happened. He says the dog attacked the homeowner and the child around 1 p.m.

No words have been reported on the condition of the two-year-old and owner.

No charges or arrests were made. However, the Cullman County Animal Control was notified and will determine if charges will be filed.