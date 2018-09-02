Tropical Activity Picks Up

We’re heading into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and right on cue tropical activity is starting to pick up.

Tropical Storm Florence developed off the coast of Africa early this weekend and is set to track into the central Atlantic, while maintaining its strength as a tropical storm with sustained winds of 50 mph. Florence could approach Bermuda by next weekend before turning to the north. Once in the Northern Atlantic, Florence would quickly weaken out at sea.

Closer to the Southeast, a tropical wave is forming just north of Cuba. This disturbance is expected to track west into the northern Gulf during the middle of our coming work week. The National Hurricane Center has given it an 80% chance of development in the next five days. That likely puts a tropical depression near the Gulf Coast by Wednesday/Thursday.

It’s a little early to say exactly how the Tennessee Valley could be impacted, but at this time the impact does look minimal. It’s unlikely that the ridge of high pressure currently over us weakens enough to allow rain chances above 20%-30% by the end of the week. It’s more likely that the system tracks over the coast of Louisiana as a tropical depression or storm.

With that said, we’ll be watching the system closely and might need to add in a risk of scattered storms later this week. We’ll keep you updated!