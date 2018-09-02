Tropical Storm Gordon Develops Monday Morning

Tropical Storm Gordon has formed off the southern tip of the Florida coast Monday morning. Gordon is set to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours, and maintain its strength as a tropical storm as it approaches the coast by midweek. Gordon likely makes landfall as a tropical storm near the Louisiana/Mississippi border.

Impacts to Alabama will be primarily limited to the coast. This is where a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch will be in effect through Wednesday. Winds up to 45-50 mph, heavy rainfall, and rip currents will be likely along the Gulf Coast from Northern Florida all the way to Louisiana Tuesday through Wednesday.

For us in the Tennessee Valley, it’s unlikely that the ridge of high pressure currently over us weakens enough to allow rain chances above 20%-30% by the end of the week. As Gordon tracks westward, we’ll see a slight bump in storm chances but it won’t be quite enough to break our current summer like weather pattern.

We’ll be watching the system closely will keep you updated!