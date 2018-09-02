The Lee Generals battled with the Grissom Tigers at hosted the Decatur Red Raiders at Milton Frank Stadium. Grissom won, 48-19.
Lee vs Grissom, Week 1
-
Week 0 Top 5 Plays
-
Happening Today: Emergency response drill to be held at Grissom High School
-
SRO training held at Grissom High School
-
Sidewalk on Old Grissom High campus holds 40 year old memories
-
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says city will help school system with budget woes, board member questions prior land deals
-
-
Chip English looks to create a winning culture at Grissom
-
Grissom High School alumni show up for farewell fundraiser for new South Huntsville Library
-
New and improved library coming to South Huntsville
-
Library fundraising campaign kickoff event set for Friday at old Grissom high school building
-
Huntsville first responders conduct emergency response drill at Grissom High School
-
-
Main Street Alabama money to dress up South Parkway
-
Lee vs Columbia, Week 0
-
4th annual Mircrowave Dave Day to take place this weekend