The Madison Academy Mustangs dominated the Lawrence County Red Devils at Bill Washington Stadium Friday. Madison Academy won, 54-20.
Lawrence County vs Madison Academy, Week 1
-
A closer look at William Darby, the Huntsville Police Department officer charged with murder
-
Back To School: When do Tennessee Valley students return to class?
-
Buckhorn at Madison County, Week 0
-
Autistic teen who left home Thursday night is back home safe
-
Huntsville police officer charged with murder
-
-
No injuries reported after firefighters respond to house fire on Mimi Lane in Toney
-
Annual Clays for CASA event benefits aging and homebound residents in Madison County
-
The Care Center to host annual golf tournament on September 28
-
Early morning fire erupts in Madison County
-
16U Lawrence County All-Star softball team heading to World Series
-
-
Football Friday Preview: Madison County Tigers
-
Judge issues gag order in Huntsville officer’s murder trial
-
See the sample ballots for Tuesday’s 2018 Primary Runoff Election