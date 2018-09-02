The Lauderdale County Tigers came back from a tough first-half against the Randolph Raiders. However, the Raiders were able to hold the Tigers from prowling a touchdown. Randolph won, 30 -28.
Lauderdale County vs Randolph, Week 1
-
Lee vs Grissom, Week 1
-
Governor offers reward in unsolved Lauderdale County murder
-
Northwest Alabama prosecutors going after CBD, THC distributors
-
Unoccupied stolen vehicle found submerged in Elk River
-
Football Friday Preview: Madison County Tigers
-
-
FPD: Daniel Spurgeon back in Lauderdale County
-
Police arrest man in connection to deadly assault in Florence
-
City council to consider raising electricity rates for Lauderdale County customers
-
Florence substitute teacher facing student sex charge
-
Human trafficking trial for former Florence attorney delayed
-
-
Two charged with stealing from vehicles in separate Florence cases
-
Lauderdale County authorities search for missing man
-
Rogers High School student remembered after tragic wreck