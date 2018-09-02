Huntsville Police investigating stabbing incident near Washington St. and Webster Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police confirm one person is in the hospital after they were stabbed Saturday afternoon.

The victim stopped an officer near the intersection of Webster Drive and Washington Street, according to an HPD spokesperson. The victim pointed at what police say was the suspected vehicle. Later, police stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver for carrying a concealed weapon.

After the arrest, the victim could not be located. However, police say the victim appeared at the hospital two hours later.