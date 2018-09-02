× Huntsville City to implement Clear Bag Policy at athletic events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Students, parents and fans will face new bag restrictions starting September 4 as they enter any Huntsville City Schools athletic events.

HCS say the clear bag policy will be enacted for security purposes. Only people with proper credentials will be exempted from the policy, such as, media personnel or those with proper credentials from HCS.

Bags that are prohibited included, but are not limited to:

purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction

luggage of any kind

computer bags/cases

camera bags/cases

binocular bags/cases

any bag larger than the permissible size.

Bags that are permitted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″;

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand).

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a designated gate.

HCS adds blankets will still be allowed during inclement weather but must be tossed over the shoulder or arm.