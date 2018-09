Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On August 9, the Huntsville school board found out it had a multi-million dollar budget problem. At that same meeting, the board made interim superintendent Christie Finley the full-time chief administrator for the school district.

There was also the matter of a locally funded pay raise for teachers. We asked the superintendent about the situation for the school system right now and if the pay raise is still going to happen.

Watch the full interview above.