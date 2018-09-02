Fire erupts under mobile home, displaces Ardmore family

ARDMORE, Ala. — A Madison County family is displaced Sunday after a fire erupted under their mobile home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

WHNT’s Kelley Smith reports the fire is out but the electrical wiring and plumbing have been destroyed. The inside of the home remains intact, but due to the damage underneath the trailer the family will not be able to move back in until it is repaired and passes an inspection.

It took crews about 20 minutes to put out the fire. Heat was not a factor in fire crews’ ability to put out the flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Toney Fire& Rescue responded to the structure fire around 1:41 p.m. to assist the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department.

A family in Madison County has been displaced by a fire that started under their trailer. The Red Cross is helping them. The fire is out. Traffic is delayed on Railroad Bed Rd in Ardmore as crews continue to assess the scene. #whnt @whnt pic.twitter.com/uJpUHV8C1J — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) September 2, 2018

Residential Structure Fire- 7834 Old Railroad Bed Rd. TFR units on scene assisting Bobo Fire. Avoid Area. — Toney Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) September 2, 2018