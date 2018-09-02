Enjoy local vendors and food at the second annual Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN, Ala. -- For the second year, the Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival event is coming to the Tennessee Valley. But it's so much more than BBQ, it's an arts and crafts festival that is overflowing with local artists, vendors, food, live music, and more.

There will be local vendors at the event and everything is handmade like quilts, pottery, jewelry, hand-woven baskets and ceramics. Enjoy smoked chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs. Top it off with funnel cake or a strawberry waffle and some fresh squeezed lemonade.

The festival is next to Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman at St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School on Hwy 278 E. For the festival weekend, admission has been reduced to $3.

The festival runs September 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A $5 donation is requested per person and all proceeds benefit St. Bernard Prep School.

The event is rain or shine. You can find out more on their website.