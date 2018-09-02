× Don’t Lose to Fake Football Tickets this Season

The long hiatus without football is almost over as both college and professional football teams begin to ramp-up their training for the upcoming season. In just a few short days, fans will be packing stadiums to watch their favorite teams and players on the gridiron.

Whether you’re planning a family outing to see a game, or you’ve gathered a group of your closest buddies for a rivalry showdown; buying from a safe and reliable source can make all the difference.

In 2017, Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Scam Tracker received more than 35,000 inquiries nationwide about event ticket sales. Consumers have filed nearly 200 complaints about problems with ticket brokers. The most common complaints were issues with refunds and exchanges, followed by poor customer service, as well as guarantees or warranties not being met. You may also be interested in buying some new gear to represent your favorite team. Unfortunately, scammers also target fans buying team apparel, as BBB received almost 900 counterfeit product scams last year alone.

Make sure you get the most of this year’s football season with BBB’s playbook of how to purchase safely:

Be careful buying tickets . The best way to buy tickets to professional football games is through the National Football League’s (NFL) website and the official websites of NFL teams. For college football tickets, make sure you’re buying from a legitimate company or from the school’s box office itself. Before buying, read the refund and guarantee policies carefully to see if there are any buyer protections. Visit org/ticketsfor more tips.

. The best way to buy tickets to professional football games is through the National Football League’s (NFL) website and the official websites of NFL teams. For college football tickets, make sure you’re buying from a legitimate company or from the school’s box office itself. Before buying, read the refund and guarantee policies carefully to see if there are any buyer protections. Visit org/ticketsfor more tips. Don’t fall for a prize scam. If you receive an email out of the blue claiming that you won free tickets or a trip to an NFL or NCAA game, don’t get too excited. In 2017, consumers reported more than 2,800 sweepstakes/lottery/prize scams toBBB Scam Tracker. Remember, you’ll never have to pay for winning a legitimate sweepstakes, lottery, or prize. Learn more at org/prizescam.

Source: BBB.org

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.