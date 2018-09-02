× Developer vs. Home Owners: Athens residents concerned with possible apartment complex

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens City Council and concerned residents recently got into a heated conversation concerning a possible development in the city. The hot topic? An apartment complex.

“They’re here to make money, we’re here to protect our lifestyle,” said Brandon Hicks, a concerned resident.

Hicks is just one of the many residents who is concerned with this development.

“In the 33 years that I’ve lived there, we’ve had nothing but positive growth,” Hicks said. “This apartment complex will stop all positive development there.”

Hicks, and many others, are concerned with having this development so close to their homes, but Timothy Barton with JMJ Development says no matter where these apartments go they’ll be in someone’s back yard.

“The people that will be living here are no different than the people who own houses,” Barton said. “The world doesn’t end because there’s an apartment home next to you.”

The 470 apartments would go up south of Highway 72 along Lindsay Lane on the north side of Whitfield Drive. Barton says they followed the city’s plan for where luxury apartments should go and the location they’re looking at fits the bill.

Barton told WHNT News 19 that the city would benefit from over $6 million in taxes, and that money would impact the entire city and not just the homes near the development.

The Athens City Council tabled this issue, but they will vote on whether to allow the apartment complex or not at their next meeting on September 10.

Developers hope that if the complex is given a thumbs up the apartments will attract more young professionals to the area.