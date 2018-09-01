Summer’s sizzling heat continues through Labor Day

Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer, but the sizzling heat is not going anywhere anytime soon!

A sweltering late-summer weather pattern takes over this weekend, keeping us hot. Expect daytime highs in the lower and middle 90s, a heat index close to 100ºF, and a slim-to-none chance of some isolated showers or storms each afternoon. That same kind of pattern leads us into a hotter-than-average Labor Day: highs 93ºF to 97ºF.

Last big weekend of summer? Some of the hottest weather of the year is still ahead of us through the first week of September.

It’s unlikely that we see any 100ºF+ heat, but we do see a good chance that daytime highs top out between 95ºF and 98ºF for most of next week thanks to dry ground and a lack of any significant showers and thunderstorms.

So far, Huntsville registered seventy days at or above 90ºF this year; that’s fifteen above the 30-year average. We add at least seven to ten more 90-degree days before there is any chance it gets substantially cooler.

Earlier this week, we raised some hope of a cold front around September 10th. Those hopes might need to be put on hold; every day our longer-range view changes slightly toward hotter and drier weather continuing through mid-September.