Bulldogs unleash on Miles College

NORMAL, Ala. -- When James Spady and Alabama A&M football parted ways, the biggest question was "who will be the next head coach?" The bulldogs wanted to go in a new direction, and on Saturday night - a new era began!

The new sheriff in town, Connell Maynor, coached in his first game on The Hill against Miles College. The head coach and team drove Miles straight out of town with a shutout win.

The Athletics Department reported the 37 -0 victory over Miles is the first shut out the Bulldogs have had in six years.

Aside from the offense driving up the score, A&M's defense held their ground with impressive statistics. Miles College collected only 80 yards on foot, and an overall 115 throughout the night.