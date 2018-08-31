‘Who do you trust?’ Making sense of the rift between President Trump and AG Jeff Sessions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- President Trump`s net approval rating in Alabama is among his highest in the U.S. and it`s held steady since he was sworn in.

But Alabama voters have also long supported Jeff Sessions, who served 20 years in the U.S. Senate. Now, after months of criticism from the president, Sessions` days as attorney general appear numbered.

The president signaled this week that he wouldn’t take any action on Session’s job as attorney general until after the November mid-term elections.

It’s a head-spinning turn, considering their history.

Back in February 2016, in Madison, then-U.S Sen. Sessions endorsed then-candidate Trump at a Madison rally. He was the first U.S. Senator to endorse Trump.

Sessions also gave the nominating speech at the Republican Convention in 2016.

Trump went on to win the presidency and on election night he singled Sessions out.

“And let me tell you, he is highly respected in Washington, cause he`s as smart as you get, Senator Jeff Sessions,” Trump said.

Trump nominated Sessions, who’d been a U.S. Senator from Alabama for 20 years, to be his attorney general.

The relationship soured not long after Sessions’ confirmation when his contacts with Russian officials become known. He recused himself from overseeing the Russia independent counsel probe. A move that still angers President Trump, according to reports.

The president told FOX News, “He took the job, then he says, ‘I'm going to recuse myself,’” Trump said. “I said, 'What kind of man is this?'

But Jess Brown, WHNT News 19 political analyst, says for Alabamians trying to make sense of the spectacle, it should come down to, ‘Who do you trust?’

“One of your own, who's trying to adhere to the ethical standards of his profession or a Manhattan developer from New York?” Brown asked.

The president clearly seems to blame Sessions for his problems with the Russia-collusion probe. But, Brown says people should consider the source.

“Who has been, in their professional lives?" Brown asked. “Who has been most consistent in their public statements, who weaves and dodges verbally the most?”

And, Brown suggests people consider the character of both men.

“I wonder if I look at their personal histories, who I'd want in my family?”

But for many, Brown concedes, it comes down to politics. But even there, Brown suggests people weigh the issues.

“I'm afraid a lot of Alabamians are caught up in a discussion that's heavily layered with considerations of partisanship and ideology and a November election,” Brown said. “But if you look at those two individuals at their core, their personal experiences in life, how they treated their wives, and ask, ‘Who do I choose to trust? Whose judgment do I want to rely upon.’”