The next round of voting has started for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week. The finalists for Week 2 are Austin, Bob Jones, James Clemens and Huntsville. Voting continues until Wednesday, September 5 at 4 p.m. We will post the winner on WHNT.com that afternoon and announce the results on WHNT News 19 at 6. Good luck to the schools!
VOTE HERE: Week 2 of Pep Rally of the Week!
