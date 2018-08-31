× Tuscumbia man charged with 2,000 counts of possession of obscene material involving a minor

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Tuscumbia man has been charged with 2,000 counts of possessing obscene material containing minors, with more charges expected to be filed.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security agents served a search warrant at the home of Shawn Orland Willis on Thursday. Investigators say they found thousands of obscene visual reproductions of people under the age of 17.

The Sheriff’s Office says they expect more charges to be filed against Willis by the county as well as federal charges at a later date. Willis is currently in the Colbert County Jail on a $250,000 bond.