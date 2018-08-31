Tropical Depression Six forms off the coast of Africa Friday afternoon

The sixth tropical cyclone of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed of the coast of west Africa, roughly 70 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

With maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the system is technically defined as a tropical depression. Once it strengthens and produces 39+ mph winds, it will be considered a tropical storm and receive the name “Florence”.

The tropical depression is moving northwest at 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects the system to eventually strengthen into a tropical storm early Saturday and continue to move west through the Atlantic basin through the weekend.

