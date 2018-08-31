Tropical Depression Six forms off the coast of Africa Friday afternoon

The sixth tropical cyclone of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed of the coast of west Africa, roughly 70 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
With maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the system is technically defined as a tropical depression. Once it strengthens and produces 39+ mph winds, it will be considered a tropical storm and receive the name “Florence”.
The tropical depression is moving northwest at 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects the system to eventually strengthen into a tropical storm early Saturday and continue to move west through the Atlantic basin through the weekend.
Additional information about Tropical Depression Six is available below.
611
WTNT31 KNHC 312032
TCPAT1
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Six Advisory Number 6
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018
500 PM AST Fri Aug 31 2018
…TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS JUST SOUTH OF THE CABO VERDE
ISLANDS…
…RAINBANDS AND GUSTY WINDS AFFECTING THOSE ISLANDS…
SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…13.8N 24.7W
ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM SSW OF THE SOUTHERNMOST CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 6 to 12 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products
issued by your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical
Depression Six was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 24.7
West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24
km/h), and this track with a gradual turn to the west-northwest is
expected for the next two or three days. On the forecast track, the
depression will be passing just south of the Cabo Verde Islands
tonight and Saturday. The depression should then be moving over the
open eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become
a tropical storm tonight or Saturday.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on observations from
the Cabo Verde Islands is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
RAINFALL: The system could produce total rain accumulations of 2
to 4 inches across the southern Cabo Verde Islands with isolated
maximum totals of 8 inches possible. These rains could produce
life-threatening flash floods.
WINDS: Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue in the
southern Cabo Verde Islands tonight. Winds should subside on
Saturday.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.
$$
Forecaster Avila