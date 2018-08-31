New Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter reaches construction benchmark

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence’s newest community service building has reached a significant benchmark after years of delays.

The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter under construction will move forward at a faster pace this week. Construction was plagued by a wet winter and spring. The building has since dried in. Workers put the finishing touches on the roof Friday afternoon.

“Weather won’t bother us anymore, so that will give us the rest of the year to knock this out,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

Mayor Holt said the recent dry spell has been good for building. Construction workers have not only got the roof on, they’re also putting the finishing touches on the exterior.

City leaders say they are ready to shut down the existing shelter, which has been dealing with severe overcrowding.

“It’s exciting to know this other facility is coming to the end of its life; it’s had a long successful life, but it’s 30-plus years and its time to start over,” stated Holt.

Nothing in the existing shelter will be transferred to the new building. As the move date approaches – even all of the animals will be adopted out.

“To me, its semantics at this point,” stated Holt. “It is where it is, at this point, and if we get in December, or if we get in January, I don’t care. December is probably the target date for us.”

Florence and Lauderdale County leaders partnered together to pay for the multi-million dollar animal shelter. Money was first reserved by the city of Florence for a new animal shelter in 2013.