× Multi-purpose development coming to downtown Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Madison has a lot of new development throughout the city, but city officials say improving the downtown area is one of their top priorities and they believe the Sealy project will help make the downtown area bigger and better.

The Sealy project is a multi-use space going in between Sullivan and Short street in downtown Madison.

“Adding about 190 upscale apartments, 10,000 plus square feet of retail space, just next to an approved downtown park that can be a centerpiece for activities for the city and next to the stadium. So it interconnects all that,” said Madison city administrator Marc Jacobson.

The City of Madison reached out to Sealy after they saw their work in downtown Huntsville, and wanted to bring something like The Avenue to their area.

City officials told WHNT they’re hopeful this new development is exciting for Madison residents, but they also hope it brings more tourists in as well.

“This adds space, it adds connectivity, it adds excitement and basically it becomes more of a destination for people to come to Madison to shop, dine and have a good time,” Jacobson said.

The Sealy project is expected to be completed by summer of 2020.

City officials are also excited about the other recent improvements in downtown, like new parking.